Steak salad in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Elgin restaurants that serve steak salad

Elgin Public House image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elgin Public House

219 E Chicago St, Elgin

Avg 4.1 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$16.95
Bavette sirloin atop a pub salad with pita
More about Elgin Public House
Al's Cafe image

ICE CREAM

Al's Cafe

43 DuPage Ct, Elgin

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$18.95
8oz Black Angus top sirloin served warm on a bed of green leaf lettuce, with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red cabbage and sprouts, topped with homemade bruschetta and served with balsamic dressing on the side. Served with a fresh roll & butter
More about Al's Cafe

