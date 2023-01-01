Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Elgin restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elgin Public House

219 E Chicago St, Elgin

Avg 4.1 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Smothered Steak Sandwich$23.25
EPH Steak Sandwich$20.25
Grilled 6 oz bavette sirloin with pesto aioli on toasted ciabatta
Cafe Roma

2175 Point Blvd #120, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK SANDWICH$16.50
