Steak sandwiches in
Elgin
/
Elgin
/
Steak Sandwiches
Elgin restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elgin Public House
219 E Chicago St, Elgin
Avg 4.1
(588 reviews)
Smothered Steak Sandwich
$23.25
EPH Steak Sandwich
$20.25
Grilled 6 oz bavette sirloin with pesto aioli on toasted ciabatta
More about Elgin Public House
Cafe Roma
2175 Point Blvd #120, Elgin
No reviews yet
STEAK SANDWICH
$16.50
More about Cafe Roma
