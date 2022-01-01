Tacos in Elgin
Plank Road Tap Room
39W149 Plank Road, Elgin
|Winter, Winter, Taco Dinner!
|$67.99
It’s been awhile since we’ve done a #PlankRoadTrip. So why not kick off 2022 with an all inclusive trip to visit our friends at Soundgrowler Brewing Co. in Tinley Park, IL!
This beer & taco dinner trip will include:
- Round trip bus transportation (to/from Tinley Park,IL)
- 4 Beers
- Taco Dinner w/ choice of meat and all the fixin’s (toppings, rice, beans, chips & salsa)
- Tour of Soundgrowler Brewery
ITINERARY (Saturday, January 29th)
Pick-up/Drop-Off Location: 1250 Bowes Creek Blvd. Elgin, IL 60124.
Please park in the far back corner of the parking lot.
Arrive by: 3:45PM
Bus Departs: 4:00PM
Arrive to Brewery: 5:30PM
Dinner: 6:30PM
Tour: TBD
Departure: 8:45PM
*Masks are required on the bus and at Soundgrowler Brewery. Times are subject to change. No outside alcohol is allowed on the bus. Please disregard date given at checkout. There will not be physical tickets.
CARMINAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
1055 N RANDALL RD, Elgin
|Fish Taco Dinner
|$16.99
(3) Grilled tilapia tacos with cabbage, house chipotle sauce, and choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with Rice and Beans.
|Taco Salad
|$13.99
Fried Shell filled with RIce, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and your choice of meat.