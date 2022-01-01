Tacos in Elgin

It’s been awhile since we’ve done a #PlankRoadTrip. So why not kick off 2022 with an all inclusive trip to visit our friends at Soundgrowler Brewing Co. in Tinley Park, IL!

This beer & taco dinner trip will include:

- Round trip bus transportation (to/from Tinley Park,IL)

- 4 Beers

- Taco Dinner w/ choice of meat and all the fixin’s (toppings, rice, beans, chips & salsa)

- Tour of Soundgrowler Brewery

ITINERARY (Saturday, January 29th)

Pick-up/Drop-Off Location: 1250 Bowes Creek Blvd. Elgin, IL 60124.

Please park in the far back corner of the parking lot.

Arrive by: 3:45PM

Bus Departs: 4:00PM

Arrive to Brewery: 5:30PM

Dinner: 6:30PM

Tour: TBD

Departure: 8:45PM

*Masks are required on the bus and at Soundgrowler Brewery. Times are subject to change. No outside alcohol is allowed on the bus. Please disregard date given at checkout. There will not be physical tickets.

