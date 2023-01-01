Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Elgin restaurants that serve tortas

Sammy's Mexican Grill "Elgin"

3091 US Hwy 20 #111, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sammy's Torta Dinner$15.00
Our signature torta filled with breaded steak, fried egg, sausage, smoked ham, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Torta a la carta$12.00
Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
Torta de Pierna Dinner$14.00
Filled with smoked shredded pork loin, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream, refried pinto beans and homemade pickled carrots
More about Sammy's Mexican Grill "Elgin"
La Casa Del Pollo Asado

221 National Street, Elgin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta Cubana Combo$13.20
More about La Casa Del Pollo Asado

