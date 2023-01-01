Tortas in Elgin
Elgin restaurants that serve tortas
More about Sammy's Mexican Grill "Elgin"
Sammy's Mexican Grill "Elgin"
3091 US Hwy 20 #111, Elgin
|Sammy's Torta Dinner
|$15.00
Our signature torta filled with breaded steak, fried egg, sausage, smoked ham, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
|Torta a la carta
|$12.00
Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
|Torta de Pierna Dinner
|$14.00
Filled with smoked shredded pork loin, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream, refried pinto beans and homemade pickled carrots