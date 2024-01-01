Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna salad in
Elgin
/
Elgin
/
Tuna Salad
Elgin restaurants that serve tuna salad
Alexanders Cafe Elgin - Alexanders Cafe
1725 North State Street, Elgin
No reviews yet
Harvest Tuna Salad
$13.99
More about Alexanders Cafe Elgin - Alexanders Cafe
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elgin Public House
219 E Chicago St, Elgin
Avg 4.1
(588 reviews)
Tuna Salad
$12.10
More about Elgin Public House
Browse other tasty dishes in Elgin
Quesadillas
Fried Chicken Salad
Pies
Sliders
Cobb Salad
Chips And Salsa
Chicken Parmesan
Paninis
More near Elgin to explore
Schaumburg
Avg 4.1
(43 restaurants)
Geneva
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Algonquin
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Bartlett
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Carpentersville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
South Elgin
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1969 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(538 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(416 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(602 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(214 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(191 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston