Elgin restaurants you'll love

Elgin restaurants
  • Elgin

Must-try Elgin restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Barn Bites - Westinghouse Plant - 6/17

5801 Bluff Road, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
THE ALL NEW Barn Bowl "To-Go"$9.00
The NEW fun "To-Go" size of the Barn Bowl for your cup holder!! Our mini take of our signature loaded bowl is still not for the faint of heart! Deliciously seasoned fries smothered with creamy mac n' cheese, and your choice of pork or chicken tenderloin, drizzled in our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce now in a fun size to eat on the go!!
THE JERK
Take a mouth-watering trip to the Islands with our Jerk Seasoned, breaded cutlet topped with melted pepper jack cheese and pineapple mango jelly. Served on a bun.
Strawberry Poppers$4.79
Deep Fried Goodness covered with your choice of Fruit! Drenched in fruit juices and a blanket of powdered sugar, it fills that sweet tooth craving!
More about Barn Bites - Westinghouse Plant - 6/17
Banner pic

TACOS

Casa Maria

2455 main st., Elgin

Avg 4.9 (49 reviews)
More about Casa Maria
Consumer pic

 

Gigi’s Kitchen - 38 Emery Hill Rd

38 Emery Hill Rd, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Gigi’s Kitchen - 38 Emery Hill Rd
