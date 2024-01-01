Elgin restaurants you'll love
Must-try Elgin restaurants
More about Barn Bites - Westinghouse Plant - 6/17
Barn Bites - Westinghouse Plant - 6/17
5801 Bluff Road, Hopkins
|Popular items
|THE ALL NEW Barn Bowl "To-Go"
|$9.00
The NEW fun "To-Go" size of the Barn Bowl for your cup holder!! Our mini take of our signature loaded bowl is still not for the faint of heart! Deliciously seasoned fries smothered with creamy mac n' cheese, and your choice of pork or chicken tenderloin, drizzled in our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce now in a fun size to eat on the go!!
|THE JERK
Take a mouth-watering trip to the Islands with our Jerk Seasoned, breaded cutlet topped with melted pepper jack cheese and pineapple mango jelly. Served on a bun.
|Strawberry Poppers
|$4.79
Deep Fried Goodness covered with your choice of Fruit! Drenched in fruit juices and a blanket of powdered sugar, it fills that sweet tooth craving!
More about Casa Maria
TACOS
Casa Maria
2455 main st., Elgin