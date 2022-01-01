Elgin restaurants you'll love
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Southside Market & BBQ
1212 Hwy 290, Elgin
|Popular items
|Peach Cobbler
|$3.50
Loaded with peaches and made fresh daily with real ingredients, no shortcuts. Option available to top with Blue Bell® vanilla ice cream.
|USDA Prime Brisket
USDA Prime Brisket seasoned with salt & black pepper and smoked for 14+ hours over real Texas post oak wood. Please specify lean, moist or mixed.
|Sausage Slammer (ea.)
|$4.00
Our house-made pork sausage stuffed with a cheddar-filled jalapeño half and then wrapped in bacon. Smoked low and slow.
More about Firewild Holiday Meals
Firewild Holiday Meals
201 North Main Street, Elgin
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Cream Cheese Roll - whole
|$14.00
Keep the party going with this crowd pleasing sweet treat. It's not just for dessert! Can be enjoyed anytime of the day.
|Chocolate Texas Pecan Pie
|$26.00
The chocolate lovers answer to Thanksgiving dessert. We highly recommend serving it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
|Roast Turkey Bone Broth - Pint
|$11.00
Great to add to the turkey as you reheat it. Also works as a delicious base for making a soup with Thanksgiving leftovers!
More about Firewild On Main
Firewild On Main
201 N. Main St., Elgin
|Popular items
|The Smokin Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
Melty American & Texas sharp cheddar w/ bacon, fire-roasted poblanos & our signature guajillo BBQ sauce.
|Home Fries
|$3.50
Roasted TX taters with garlic, onions and local rosemary.