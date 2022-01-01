Elgin restaurants you'll love

Elgin restaurants
Toast
  • Elgin

Elgin's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Caterers
Must-try Elgin restaurants

Southside Market & BBQ image

 

Southside Market & BBQ

1212 Hwy 290, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Peach Cobbler$3.50
Loaded with peaches and made fresh daily with real ingredients, no shortcuts. Option available to top with Blue Bell® vanilla ice cream.
USDA Prime Brisket
USDA Prime Brisket seasoned with salt & black pepper and smoked for 14+ hours over real Texas post oak wood. Please specify lean, moist or mixed.
Sausage Slammer (ea.)$4.00
Our house-made pork sausage stuffed with a cheddar-filled jalapeño half and then wrapped in bacon. Smoked low and slow.
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Firewild Holiday Meals image

 

Firewild Holiday Meals

201 North Main Street, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Roll - whole$14.00
Keep the party going with this crowd pleasing sweet treat. It's not just for dessert! Can be enjoyed anytime of the day.
Chocolate Texas Pecan Pie$26.00
The chocolate lovers answer to Thanksgiving dessert. We highly recommend serving it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Roast Turkey Bone Broth - Pint$11.00
Great to add to the turkey as you reheat it. Also works as a delicious base for making a soup with Thanksgiving leftovers!
More about Firewild Holiday Meals
Firewild On Main image

 

Firewild On Main

201 N. Main St., Elgin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Smokin Grilled Cheese$9.00
Melty American & Texas sharp cheddar w/ bacon, fire-roasted poblanos & our signature guajillo BBQ sauce.
Home Fries$3.50
Roasted TX taters with garlic, onions and local rosemary.
More about Firewild On Main
Busters Bar + Grill image

 

Busters Bar + Grill

273 Highway 290 East Unit B, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger Basket$13.00
Bacon Cheeseburger (lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, musturd, ketchup, cheese and fries)
More about Busters Bar + Grill
