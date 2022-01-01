Go
Old Eli Fish Acct image
Brewpubs & Breweries

Old Eli Fish Acct

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

109 Main St.

Batavia, NY 14020

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Stinger Wrap$13.00
A great combo, thinly sliced steak and Buffalo chicken fingers with cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato
Chipolte Steak & Cheese$13.00
Shredded steak with peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, and chipolte ranch dressing
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Three chicken fingers served with fries and blue cheese
Tennessee Honey Chicken$9.00
Breaded and fried chicken breast with a spicy honey glaze, topped with dill pickles on Texas toast
Pierogi$10.00
Pierogi, pulled pork, & Balsamic BBQ
Clarke Burger$14.00
Topped with Buffalo chicken dip and two slices of crisp bacon on a pretzel roll
BBQ Blue Burger$14.00
Topped with creamy blue cheese, house smoked pork belly, and a tangy ale barbecue sauce
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Traditional soft pretzel sticks served with our house beer cheese
Mahi Salad$14.00
Blackened mahi mahi with pico de gallo, and tortilla chips over mixed greens with chipolte ranch
Smoked Pork Mac n Cheese$16.00
Radiatore pasta mixed with house smoked pork and beer cheese and ale BBQ. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

109 Main St., Batavia NY 14020

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Eli Fish Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eden Cafe & Bakeshop

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Matty's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alex's Place

No reviews yet

Purveyor of American BBQ, steaks & racks of renowned ribs in cozy, old-fashioned quarters with bar. Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Old Eli Fish Acct

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston