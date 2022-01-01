E.A.T.
In 1973 Eli went into business on his own opening E.A.T. on Madison Avenue. His original grab-and-go neighborhood café still serves as a showcase for his original ideas, attention to detail, and careful thinking about how to refine a recipe. The ideas generated over 40 years at E.A.T. have become hallmarks of all of Eli’s shops and restaurants.
SMOKED SALMON
1064 Madison Ave • $$$
Location
1064 Madison Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
