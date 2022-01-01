Go
In 1973 Eli went into business on his own opening E.A.T. on Madison Avenue. His original grab-and-go neighborhood café still serves as a showcase for his original ideas, attention to detail, and careful thinking about how to refine a recipe. The ideas generated over 40 years at E.A.T. have become hallmarks of all of Eli’s shops and restaurants.

SMOKED SALMON

1064 Madison Ave • $$$

Avg 3.4 (1119 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean Vegetable$16.00
Carrot Thyme$16.00
Quiche Lorraine & Salad$26.00
Chicken Taragon on 7 Grain$24.00
Chicken Vegetable$16.00
Smoked Salmon on Health Bread$32.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1064 Madison Ave

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
