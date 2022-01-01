Go
Eli Cannons Tap Room

Craft Beer focused restaurant featuring American Pub grub and delicious micro, mostly local brews

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

695 Main Street • $$

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$10.00
5 boneless tenders served with honey mustard and bbq sauce.
24 Pc$24.00
These can be split two ways
Blackened Chicken Wrap$14.00
Blackened grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla
Tater Tots$4.00
Classic Nachos$14.00
No description needed...just the best Nachos
8 Pc.$10.00
Unfortunately these can not be split multiple ways
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Beef patty topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$10.00
5 Boneless tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce and served with celery & carrots
Mike's Philly$14.00
Shaved steak, peppers & onions and American cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
14 Pc.$16.00
Unfortunately these can not be split multiple ways. First option will be made
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

695 Main Street

Middletown CT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

