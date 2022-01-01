Eli Cannons Tap Room
Craft Beer focused restaurant featuring American Pub grub and delicious micro, mostly local brews
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
695 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
695 Main Street
Middletown CT
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cannons Everywhere Catering
A Mobile Catering service designed to bring Eli Cannons and more beyond the 4 walls
Scatz Kitchen & Catering
Come in and let us tickle your taste buds!
The Portland Ale House
Local neighborhood pub where you can find great food, great friends, and great fun! Enjoy 16 craft beers on tap and a wide variety of local brews.
Brownstone Park
Welcome to the Brownstone Food Shack, our in-park food service with burgers, hot dogs, fries and more. Order here for pickup at The Shack.
~~ You must be a guest at the park to order and pickup food ~~