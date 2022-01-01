Go
Elicit Brewing Company

A brewery, beer hall, cocktail bar, lounge, arcade, restaurant, concert hall, and so much more.
Located in Manchester, CT. We're bringing our own brews together with the best of Connecticut, and the World, with other libations and street fare to give you the ultimate experience.

165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040

Popular Items

Philly Bomb$14.00
Philly Steak, Caramelized Onion, Mozz, Chipotle Aioli, Scallions
(pizza cannot be made without onions)
Margherita Pizza$13.00
Blistered plum tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil, mozzarella
Pretzel Twists$10.00
Local Bavarian soft pretzels with honey mustard & beer cheese
Street Fries$10.00
Waffle fries topped with roasted corn & poblano peppers, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and cilantro
Chicken Tinga Taco$4.00
Chicken tinga, cotija cheese, cilantro
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
Beef barbacoa, shaved lettuce, green chili sauce, lime
Waffle Fries$6.00
Served with house dipping sauce
Wings$14.00
Fried chicken wings (7) tossed in your choice of sauce
Crispy Chicken Bites$12.00
Breaded bite size, boneless chicken served with your choice of sauce on the side
Philly Egg Rolls$9.00
Philly steak, American cheese, and onion filled egg rolls served with chipotle aioli
Manchester CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 am
