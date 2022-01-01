Eliot Street Cafe Cooking with care is an act of love
2650 Elliot St.
Location
2650 Elliot St.
Denver CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bad Ass Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
On and Off
Cozy restaurant cafe with delicious homemade food
Tony P's
OliAMO Extra Virgin Olive Oil is hand-picked from olive groves in the rolling hills overlooking the Adriatic in Abruzzo, Italy. Within hours of harvest, the Gentile d'Chieti, Leccino and Olivastro olives are cold pressed in our family olive press. Unfiltered and Unaltered, OliAMO is simply one of the finest extra virgin olive oils you can use, unmatched in taste, health benefits and cooking performance. Buon Apetitio!
Cantina Loca
Serving up authentic Mexico City street food, the best mezcals and tequilas in the game, and just the right amount of loca for your boca. Because life isn’t just tacos and tequila. It’s also mezcal and enchiladas