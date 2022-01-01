Go
Eli's BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

133 West Elder St.Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Turkey Sandwich$8.00
Layers of hickory smoked, sliced turkey on a toasted bun, topped with Eli's signature BBQ sauce. Cole slaw optional.
Pound Macaroni & Cheese$8.00
Serves three people per pound.
Pork Sandwich$7.00
Hickory smoked and piled high on a toasted bun, topped with Eli's signature BBQ sauce. Cole slaw optional.
Hot Dogs$7.00
Two smoked all-beef franks, flash fried and bunned with BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and pork crispins.
Pound Creamy Southern Coleslaw$8.00
Serves three people per pound.
Jalapeno Cornbread$3.00
Serves one person per piece.
Macaroni and Cheese$3.00
Creamy & cheesy. A kids favorite. Single serving size.
Smoked Wings$13.00
Ten smoked chicken wings dusted with Eli's dry rub and served with a side of Eli's Carolina sauce.
Pound Best Baked Beans$8.00
Serves three people per pound.
Pound Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork$17.00
Serves three people per pound. BBQ sauce is included, on the side, with purchase.
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
