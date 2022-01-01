Go
Toast

Eli's BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

3313 Riverside Drive • $

Avg 4.7 (5080 reviews)

Popular Items

Pound Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork$17.00
Serves three people per pound. BBQ sauce is included, on the side, with purchase.
Pound Best Baked Beans$8.00
Serves three people per pound.
Pound Macaroni & Cheese$8.00
Serves three people per pound.
Smoked Wings$13.00
Ten smoked chicken wings dusted with Eli's dry rub and served with a side of Eli's Carolina sauce.
Jalapeno Cornbread$3.00
More sweet than spicy. Single serving size.
Dozen Sandwich Buns$3.00
Serves twelve people per pack.
Jalapeno Cornbread$3.00
Serves one person per piece.
Plates, Napkins, & Forks$0.50
Plates, napkins, forks, and utensils. Per person serving size.
Pork Sandwich$7.00
Hickory smoked and piled high on a toasted bun, topped with Eli's signature BBQ sauce. Cole slaw optional.
Pound Creamy Southern Coleslaw$8.00
Serves three people per pound.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3313 Riverside Drive

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bandito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Allyn's Cafe

No reviews yet

Allyn's Cafe has been sitting in the middle of Columbia Tusculum, Cincinnati's oldest neighborhood, for 28 years and thriving more than ever. Every day, we want to provide every guest with a welcoming feel, an atmosphere to enjoy and food and drinks that everybody will like. Come down for a great day at the Cafe!

Hi-Mark

No reviews yet

Easygoing cocktail & craft beer bar inside an 1866 house with a spacious patio. Located in the historic East End. We also have great food as well.

Emma Wine Bar

No reviews yet

EMMA : Wine with Friends

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston