109 Eli's Table

129 Meeting Street

Popular Items

Eli's Foragers' Salad$10.00
spinach, lemon oil, berries, marinated mushrooms, shaved red onion, balsamic reduction
Roasted Chicken$31.00
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
smoked gouda grits, grilled blackened shrimp, tasso ham gravy, green tomato corn salsa
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.00
fried Brussel sprouts$9.00
Eli's House Steak Burger$16.00
10oz patty, cheddar cheese, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions,
cherry wood smoked bacon on a potato roll with house sauce
Prosciutto & Fig Crostini$12.00
goat cheese, prosciutto, ciabatta, sherry reduction
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, sun-dried cranberries, goat cheese, pecans, red wine vinaigrette
Beignets$6.00
Ham & Brie$13.00
black forest ham, brie, herb aioli, fried green tomatoes on toasted croissant
Location

129 Meeting Street

Charleston SC

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
