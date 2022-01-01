Eli Tea Bar

Go
Eli Tea is a modern tea café and specialty shop with a flag ship store in downtown Birmingham, Michigan. We specialize in loose leaf tea (aka good and proper tea). Every day, we brew hundreds of cups of tea - hot, iced, tea lattes, bubble tea and even offer raw kombucha on tap. Our collection of 100 teas are ethically sourced from around the world including some American grown herbals like lavender and mint. All of the loose leaf teas are also available for purchase in bulk from our tea wall. My goal is to offer our customers a modern tea experience by supplying good natural tea, brewed to order, in a casual well designed environment. On any given day you will meet a wide variety of customers in our shop from students studying to tea aficionados stocking up on some of our exotic tea blends. Whether you’re a seasoned tea lover or new to tea, I welcome you to come in and experience a good cuppa tea.

Thai Chai Bubble
Coconut-y and sweet, just like Thailand.
Iced and made with milk, brown sugar, thai chai and black tea. Includes boba.
High in caffeine.
Honey Green Matcha
Matcha Ice Cream.
Iced and made with honey, matcha green tea, and milk. Includes boba.
High in caffeine.
Silver Needle
Rare | Caffeine: High
A highly revered white tea, with a subtle flavor and ivory brew.
Coffee Bubble “Tea”
Iced coffee with cream.
Iced and made with cold brew coffee, milk, and brown sugar. Includes boba.
Very high caffeine.
Peach White Bubble
Peaches and honey.
Iced made with peach white tea, brown sugar, honey, and milk. Includes boba.
Low in caffeine.
Lemon-Lavender Sage
Premium | Caffeine: None|
An infusion of lemongrass, lavender, sage, and rose to make a fruity floral tea
Thai Chai
Our best-seller. A sweet, vanilla coconut-y chai.
Notes of coconut, vanilla, and anise.
Made with thai chai, brown sugar, and milk.
High caffeine.
Matcha Mango
Iced and made with real mango juice, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba.
Topped with a small amount of matcha green tea.
Very low caffeine.
Can be made caffeine free without adding matcha on top.
Matcha Latte
Creamy matcha.
Made with our maruyasu matcha green tea, honey, and milk.
High caffeine.
Ube Tres Leches Bubble
Vanilla and sweet, like taro but better.
Iced and made with milk, brown sugar ,lychee jasmine green tea and our Ube mixture (cardamom, ube, sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk). Includes boba.
What is ube? A sweet purple yam with a bright vanilla and coconut-y flavor.
Low caffeine.
Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

108 S Old Woodward Ave

Birmingham MI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
