Eliza Restaurant & Bar
A casual neighborhood restaurant and bar serving local Louisiana food.
7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J
Popular Items
Location
7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Don Juan Spirts LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Lit Pizza
Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!
Rouge Rabbit
Come in and enjoy!
TO-GO done right.
Po-boys, salads, wraps, daily specials and more!!
Mansurs on the Boulevard
Fine Creole Cuisine, a friendly staff, and warm, inviting surroundings are what customers expect when they step through the doors at Mansurs on the Boulevard. This locally owned restaurant first opened its doors in April of 1989 at its former location in Village Square off College Drive and moved to its current location on Corporate Boulevard in November 2003, where it is enormously successful with a clientele of hotel guests, business professionals and local regulars. Customers can choose to go to the energetic, inviting bar area or down a corridor that leads to a series of dining rooms, each with its own ambience. The main dining room features nightly classical & Jazz piano music. Softly lit side rooms offer opportunities for celebrations, private parties or quiet conversation in intimate settings that can be fun or formal. Mansurs on the Boulevard has won the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator Magazine every year since 1995.