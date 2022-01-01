Elizabeth City restaurants you'll love

Elizabeth City's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Chicken
Must-try Elizabeth City restaurants

The Suite image

CHICKEN WINGS

The Suite

522 S hughes blvd, Elizabeth City

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10 Traditional$11.99
Choice of 2 Sauces.
Fries$2.00
Crispy Fries
Side Salad$3.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions
More about The Suite
Itza Boutza Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Itza Boutza Pizza

109 S Hugh’s Blvd, Elizabeth City

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Sauce$0.50
10" Pizza$6.95
IBP Fries$6.95
More about Itza Boutza Pizza
Kathy's Kreations image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kathy's Kreations

1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F, Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe Hamburger$8.99
All the way with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, or add your favorite toppings. Served with your choice of regular French Fries or Spicy Curly Fries.
More about Kathy's Kreations
