Elizabeth Esther Café

Order all of your favorites online. You can just give us a call for curb side pick up.
Soup of the day is Irish Potato, finished with cheddar, bacon and scallions.
Irish dinners to go under specials and family dinners.

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

47 E Commerce St • $

Avg 4.6 (145 reviews)

Popular Items

Triple Cheese and Crab Dip$16.00
Rich and creamy Crab dip, served with Crustini
Quiche$8.00
Bourbon Maple Salmon served with sweet mash and veggie of the day$26.00
Choice of blackened or seared. Topped with a rich bourbon maple sauce Served with choice of two sides. Best with sauteed spinach and sweet potato mash.
Extra bread$2.00
Meat$4.00
New York Strip Steak with potato and veggie of the day$30.00
16 oz. marinated NY strip steak, char grilled to order. Topped with herb butter. Served with choice of two sides.
French Toast$8.00
Home Fries$4.00
French Bread Pudding$8.00
Home made bread pudding with craisins. Served with sweet cream an Melba sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

47 E Commerce St

Smryna DE

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

