Elizabeth Express LLC

Located in the heart of Elizabeth, PA our refurbished rail car diner is here to serve up American classics

312 Market St

Popular Items

1/4 Lb. Hotdog$2.75
1/4 Lb. Hotdog, Bun and choice of toppings
1/2 Basket Fries$2.50
1/2 Basket of French Fries
Basket Fries$5.00
Full Basket of French Fries
Express Cheese Steak$8.50
Steak Hoagie with Grilled Onions and Mushrooms and Choice of Cheese.
1/4 Lb. Burger$6.00
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$6.25
Giant Bavarian Pretzel with salt and White Queso.
Fish Sandwich$9.50
Classic 1/2lb Burger$7.00
1/2 Lb. Patty on a Kaiser roll, your choice of cheese and toppings.
3 Tenders$4.00
3 Tenders with one free choice of sauce.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Fried Chicken Patty, Kaiser Roll, Choice of sliced cheese and toppings.
Location

312 Market St

Elizabeth PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
