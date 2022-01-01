Elizabeth restaurants you'll love
ACAI BOWL • EMPANADAS
Snack Mania Brazilian Delights
1091 Alina St, Elizabeth
|Medium Bites (22)
|$7.35
22 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- serves 1.5 persons.
|Gourmet Brigadeiro
|$1.60
25g of gourmet brazilian chocolate fudge ball made from scratch with PREMIUM ingredients.
|Traditional Coxinha
The famous Brazilian stuffed potato fritter, deliciously filled with seasoned shredded chicken and an option of catupiry cream cheese.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
The Chippery - Elizabeth
929 Westfield Ave, Elizabeth
|Doulble
|$13.25
Double order of Golden Fried Fish with Chips and a choice of a homemade Tarter Sauce!
|Shrimp Nation
|$15.25
Golden Fried Shrimp, Fish & Chips!
|Calamarathon
|$15.75
Fried Calamari, Fish & Chips!
TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Good Morning Colombia
187 B Elmora Ave, Elizabeth
|Arequipe-Queso
|$2.00
WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Mikey's Famous Pizzeria
1000 S Elmora Ave, Elizabeth
ANN'S DINER
323 Division Street, Elizabeth
|Portuguese style onion steak
|$16.50
VEAL STEAKS
served with rice, french fries or salad
|Two Eggs (any style) with Bacon, Ham, Taylor Ham or Sausage
|$8.25
All Sandwiches server with ONE side:
FRIES, OR VEGGIES
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.00