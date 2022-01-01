Elizabeth restaurants you'll love

Elizabeth's top cuisines

Must-try Elizabeth restaurants

Snack Mania Brazilian Delights image

ACAI BOWL • EMPANADAS

Snack Mania Brazilian Delights

1091 Alina St, Elizabeth

Avg 4.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Medium Bites (22)$7.35
22 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- serves 1.5 persons.
Gourmet Brigadeiro$1.60
25g of gourmet brazilian chocolate fudge ball made from scratch with PREMIUM ingredients.
Traditional Coxinha
The famous Brazilian stuffed potato fritter, deliciously filled with seasoned shredded chicken and an option of catupiry cream cheese.
More about Snack Mania Brazilian Delights
The Chippery - Elizabeth image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

The Chippery - Elizabeth

929 Westfield Ave, Elizabeth

Avg 4.5 (1007 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Doulble$13.25
Double order of Golden Fried Fish with Chips and a choice of a homemade Tarter Sauce!
Shrimp Nation$15.25
Golden Fried Shrimp, Fish & Chips!
Calamarathon$15.75
Fried Calamari, Fish & Chips!
More about The Chippery - Elizabeth
Good Morning Colombia image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Good Morning Colombia

187 B Elmora Ave, Elizabeth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arequipe-Queso$2.00
More about Good Morning Colombia
Mikey's Famous Pizzeria image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Mikey's Famous Pizzeria

1000 S Elmora Ave, Elizabeth

Avg 3.7 (331 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mikey's Famous Pizzeria
Soul Sweet Boutique image

 

Soul Sweet Boutique

651 Kapkowski Rd, Elizabeth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Soul Sweet Boutique
ANN'S DINER image

 

ANN'S DINER

323 Division Street, Elizabeth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Portuguese style onion steak$16.50
VEAL STEAKS
served with rice, french fries or salad
Two Eggs (any style) with Bacon, Ham, Taylor Ham or Sausage$8.25
All Sandwiches server with ONE side:
FRIES, OR VEGGIES
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.00
More about ANN'S DINER
