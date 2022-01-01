Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Elizabeth

Elizabeth restaurants
Elizabeth restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Slider Express - Elizabeth

210 Broad Street, Elizabeth

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich topped with Coleslaw, Express sauce, and pickles. Chose your spice level.
Plain | Mild | Hot (Nashville Style) or Spicy BBQ
Crust Pizza - Elizabeth

429 N Broad St, Elizabeth

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast with Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Honey Mustard.
CHICKEN PARM SICILIAN SANDWICH$12.95
Sicilian Crust Sliced in Half Caressing a Chicken Patty Covered in Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Wait, we then cover the top layer with more Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
