Chicken sandwiches in Elizabeth

Slider Express - Elizabeth
210 Broad Street, Elizabeth
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich topped with Coleslaw, Express sauce, and pickles. Chose your spice level.
Plain | Mild | Hot (Nashville Style) or Spicy BBQ
Crust Pizza - Elizabeth
429 N Broad St, Elizabeth
|HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast with Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Honey Mustard.
|CHICKEN PARM SICILIAN SANDWICH
|$12.95
Sicilian Crust Sliced in Half Caressing a Chicken Patty Covered in Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Wait, we then cover the top layer with more Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.