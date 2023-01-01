Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Elizabeth

Elizabeth restaurants
Elizabeth restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Vintage City Eatery "Powered By SVKFOODHALL"

100 Union Street, Elizabeth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CHEESY RICE WRAP$9.00
SPICY CHEESY RICE | EGG | PULLED CHICKEN | CRISPY ONIONS | SPICY MAYO
More about Vintage City Eatery "Powered By SVKFOODHALL"
Crust Pizza - Elizabeth

429 N Broad St, Elizabeth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$11.95
Grilled Chicken with Lemon Peppers, Romaine Lettuce and Diced Tomatoes Tossed with Caesar Dressing.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.95
Chicken tender with Buffalo Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese and Shredded Lettuce Drizzled and Blue Cheese.
More about Crust Pizza - Elizabeth

