Elizabeth restaurants you'll love

Elizabeth restaurants
  • Elizabeth

Elizabeth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Burgers
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Elizabeth restaurants

Elizabeth Express LLC image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Elizabeth Express

312 Market St, Elizabeth

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Express Cheese Steak$8.50
Steak Hoagie with Grilled Onions and Mushrooms and Choice of Cheese.
Classic 1/2lb Burger$7.00
1/2 Lb. Patty on a Kaiser roll, your choice of cheese and toppings.
3 Tenders$4.00
3 Tenders with one free choice of sauce.
More about Elizabeth Express
Inferno Pizza - Elizabeth image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Inferno Pizza - Elizabeth

957 hayden blvd, elizabeth

Avg 3.6 (41 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half Hoagie$8.95
Large$13.50
Whole Hoagie$14.95
More about Inferno Pizza - Elizabeth
Firewhistle Brewing - 107 N 2nd Ave

107 N 2nd Ave, Elizabeth

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Firewhistle Brewing - 107 N 2nd Ave

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Elizabeth

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mushroom Burgers

Corn Dogs

Cheese Fries

