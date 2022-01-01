Go
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

Elizabeth Street Café is a neighborhood Vietnamese cafe and French bakery in South Austin opened in December 2011. The little restaurant boasts sunny dining rooms and a shady garden patio and serves fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as takeout.
Elizabeth Street Café is known for: great croissants and Stumptown coffee, bánh mì served on house baked baguettes, fresh spring rolls, Kronenberg on tap, steaming bowls of pho, spicy curries, house cocktails, fruity boozy punch, fun kids menu, and tropical macarons.
1501 S 1st St • $$

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)

Popular Items

10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls$14.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest
50. Elizabeth Street Fried Rice$19.00
Grilled Ribeye or Crispy Fried Redfish, Bonito Flake, Spicy Caramel
Daily Macaron$3.00
10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls$13.00
Crispy Vegetables, Mint, Fried Shallots
32B. Chicken Breast & Grilled Lemongrass Skewers$17.00
12. Ginger-Chili Oil Dumplings$14.00
Pork, Shrimp, Water Chestnuts, Herbs
10C. Ginger Marinated Grilled Tofu Spring Rolls$12.00
Breakfast Radish, Thai Basil, Serrano
10A. BBQ Pork Spring Rolls$12.00
Shredded Carrot & Diakon, Basil, Mint
49. Roasted Mushroom & Grilled Tofu Bún$19.00
Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Vegan Nuoc Cham
51. Singapore Noodles$24.00
Stir Fried Pork, Gulf Shrimp. Fresno Peppers, Scrambled Eggs, Madras Curry, Watercress
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1501 S 1st St

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
