Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

Elizabeth Street Café is a neighborhood Vietnamese cafe and French bakery in South Austin opened in December 2011. The little restaurant boasts sunny dining rooms and a shady garden patio and serves fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as takeout.

Elizabeth Street Café is known for: great croissants and Stumptown coffee, bánh mì served on house baked baguettes, fresh spring rolls, Kronenberg on tap, steaming bowls of pho, spicy curries, house cocktails, fruity boozy punch, fun kids menu, and tropical macarons.

Learn more about McGuire Moorman Hospitality and their family of restaurants at www.mcguiremoorman.com.



1501 S 1st St • $$