Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Elizabethport

Go
Elizabethport restaurants
Toast

Elizabethport restaurants that serve calamari

Banner pic

 

DEL PORTO

91 Elizabeth Avenue, Elizabeth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY SWEET & SPICY CALAMARI$16.00
Romaine, Tomato, Scallions
More about DEL PORTO
Item pic

 

Bossa Fish

230 Trumbull St., Elizabeth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CALAMARI$11.99
SERVED WITH LEMON AND HOUSE MARINARA
More about Bossa Fish

Browse other tasty dishes in Elizabethport

Flan

Salmon

Map

More near Elizabethport to explore

Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2126 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston