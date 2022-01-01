Elizabethtown restaurants you'll love

Elizabethtown restaurants
Toast
  • Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Southern
Must-try Elizabethtown restaurants

The Wicked Eyed Woman image

SANDWICHES

The Wicked Eyed Woman

133 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown

Avg 4.1 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dill Planks$9.00
Queens Grilled Cheese$9.00
Wicked Chips$6.00
More about The Wicked Eyed Woman
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen image

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

1709 N DIXIE AVE STE 105, ELIZABETHTOWN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sugar Cookie$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
Pecan Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
The Fish House & Grill image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

The Fish House & Grill

532 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Dinner
Served with fries and cole slaw.
Jumbo Shrimp Dinners
Served with fries and cole slaw.
Medium Shrimp Dinners
Served with fries and cole slaw.
More about The Fish House & Grill
JR Neighbors

75 Public Square, Elizabethtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about JR Neighbors

Fish And Chips

