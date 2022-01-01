Elizabethtown restaurants you'll love
Elizabethtown's top cuisines
Must-try Elizabethtown restaurants
More about The Wicked Eyed Woman
SANDWICHES
The Wicked Eyed Woman
133 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown
|Popular items
|Dill Planks
|$9.00
|Queens Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
|Wicked Chips
|$6.00
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
1709 N DIXIE AVE STE 105, ELIZABETHTOWN
|Popular items
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
|Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
|Pecan Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about The Fish House & Grill
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
The Fish House & Grill
532 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown
|Popular items
|Catfish Dinner
Served with fries and cole slaw.
|Jumbo Shrimp Dinners
Served with fries and cole slaw.
|Medium Shrimp Dinners
Served with fries and cole slaw.