Cake in Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown restaurants
Elizabethtown restaurants that serve cake

The Wicked Eyed Woman image

SANDWICHES

The Wicked Eyed Woman

133 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown

Avg 4.1 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake Of The Day$6.00
More about The Wicked Eyed Woman
Item pic

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

1709 N DIXIE AVE STE 105, ELIZABETHTOWN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweetheart Cake$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

The Fish House & Grill

532 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(3pc) Crab Cakes Dinner$10.99
Served with fries and cole slaw.
Cake$3.99
Large variety of cake slices.
CRAB CAKE$2.99
one cake
More about The Fish House & Grill

