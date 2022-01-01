Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Elizabethtown

Go
Elizabethtown restaurants
Toast

Elizabethtown restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown - 532 W. Dixie Ave. - Elizabethtown, KY 42701 - 270-506-3849

532 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$3.99
Our cheeseburgers are dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard, mayo and cheese. Make it a combo with fries and a drink for just $2.50
Kids Cheeseburger$3.99
Dressed with ketchup, mustard and pickles. Includes fries
More about The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown - 532 W. Dixie Ave. - Elizabethtown, KY 42701 - 270-506-3849
Banner pic

 

Mark's Feed Store - Elizabethtown

4021 North Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$12.49
Served with choice of 1 side
More about Mark's Feed Store - Elizabethtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Elizabethtown

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Brisket

Tacos

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Elizabethtown to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (926 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (971 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston