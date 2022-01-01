Cheeseburgers in Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown - 532 W. Dixie Ave. - Elizabethtown, KY 42701 - 270-506-3849
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown - 532 W. Dixie Ave. - Elizabethtown, KY 42701 - 270-506-3849
532 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown
|Cheeseburger
|$3.99
Our cheeseburgers are dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard, mayo and cheese. Make it a combo with fries and a drink for just $2.50
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$3.99
Dressed with ketchup, mustard and pickles. Includes fries