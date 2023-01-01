Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn dogs in
Elizabethtown
/
Elizabethtown
/
Corn Dogs
Elizabethtown restaurants that serve corn dogs
J.R. Neighbors
75 Public Square, Elizabethtown
No reviews yet
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
$7.00
More about J.R. Neighbors
Mark's Feed Store - Elizabethtown
4021 North Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown
No reviews yet
Kid Corn Dog
$3.99
Served with 1 side
More about Mark's Feed Store - Elizabethtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Elizabethtown
Pies
Pudding
Sliders
Fish Sandwiches
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
More near Elizabethtown to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(298 restaurants)
New Albany
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Prospect
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Radcliff
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Sellersburg
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(298 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(929 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(384 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(782 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston