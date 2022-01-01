Fish and chips in Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown restaurants
Elizabethtown restaurants that serve fish and chips

The Wicked Eyed Woman image

SANDWICHES

The Wicked Eyed Woman

133 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown

Avg 4.1 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$13.00
Fish & Chips Dinner image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

The Fish House & Grill

532 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips Dinner
Served with fries and cole slaw.
