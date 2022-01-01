Fish and chips in
Elizabethtown
/
Elizabethtown
/
Fish And Chips
Elizabethtown restaurants that serve fish and chips
SANDWICHES
The Wicked Eyed Woman
133 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown
Avg 4.1
(1014 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$13.00
More about The Wicked Eyed Woman
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
The Fish House & Grill
532 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(453 reviews)
Fish & Chips Dinner
Served with fries and cole slaw.
More about The Fish House & Grill
More near Elizabethtown to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
New Albany
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Prospect
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Radcliff
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Corydon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Sellersburg
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bardstown
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston