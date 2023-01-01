Nachos in Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown restaurants that serve nachos
Tequila House -
Tequila House -
1509 north dixie highway Ste 105 (Lincoln Center), Elizabethtown
|FAJITA NACHOS
|$16.00
Tortilla chips topped with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, fajita style veggies, our signature queso sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro and lime zest crema
|NACHOS AMERICANOS
|$12.00
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of tinga chicken, beef barbacoa, OR pork carnitas, our signature queso, lettuce, refried beans, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
Bluegrass Meats & Catering- Etown - 541 West Dixie Avenue
Bluegrass Meats & Catering- Etown - 541 West Dixie Avenue
541 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown
|BBQ Nachos
|$12.00
Choice of pork, chicken or brisket (add $3), con queso, cheddar & Jack cheeses. Garnished with green onions and onion strings. Fresh salsa and sour cream on the side