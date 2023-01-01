Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Elizabethtown

Go
Elizabethtown restaurants
Toast

Elizabethtown restaurants that serve nachos

Main pic

 

Tequila House -

1509 north dixie highway Ste 105 (Lincoln Center), Elizabethtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAJITA NACHOS$16.00
Tortilla chips topped with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, fajita style veggies, our signature queso sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro and lime zest crema
NACHOS AMERICANOS$12.00
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of tinga chicken, beef barbacoa, OR pork carnitas, our signature queso, lettuce, refried beans, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
More about Tequila House -
Main pic

 

Bluegrass Meats & Catering- Etown - 541 West Dixie Avenue

541 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Nachos$12.00
Choice of pork, chicken or brisket (add $3), con queso, cheddar & Jack cheeses. Garnished with green onions and onion strings. Fresh salsa and sour cream on the side
More about Bluegrass Meats & Catering- Etown - 541 West Dixie Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Elizabethtown

Chicken Tenders

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Fish Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Elizabethtown to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1017 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston