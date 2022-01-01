Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Elizabethtown

Go
Elizabethtown restaurants
Toast

Elizabethtown restaurants that serve pies

The Wicked Eyed Woman image

SANDWICHES

The Wicked Eyed Woman

133 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown

Avg 4.1 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherds Pie$13.00
Coconut Cream Pie$6.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie$6.00
More about The Wicked Eyed Woman
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie image

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

1709 N DIXIE AVE STE 105, ELIZABETHTOWN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
Chocolate Chess Pie$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
Pecan Chocolate Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Elizabethtown

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Pudding

Map

More near Elizabethtown to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston