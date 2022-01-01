Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Elizabethtown
/
Elizabethtown
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Elizabethtown restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
J.R. Neighbors
75 Public Square, Elizabethtown
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
More about J.R. Neighbors
Mark's Feed Store - Elizabethtown
4021 North Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.99
More about Mark's Feed Store - Elizabethtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Elizabethtown
Tacos
Banana Pudding
Pudding
Pies
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Fish Tacos
Mac And Cheese
More near Elizabethtown to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
New Albany
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Prospect
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Radcliff
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Sellersburg
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(926 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(971 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(797 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston