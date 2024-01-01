Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown restaurants
Elizabethtown restaurants that serve white pizza

Bellia's Pizza ll

1075 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SM White Pizza$11.69
Ricotta and Mozzarella
More about Bellia's Pizza ll
Banner pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Pizza - Rheems

2345 S Market St, Elizabethtown

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Broccoli and Tomato Pizza$0.00
fresh garlic, ricotta, diced tomatoes, & parmesan
White Spinach Pizza$0.00
spinach, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic, mozzarella, & ricotta
White Pizza$0.00
fresh garlic & ricotta
More about Sal's Pizza - Rheems

