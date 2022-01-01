Go
The JHL Cafe

Email unit292jhl@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

7 Corporate Center Drive

Popular Items

DAILY SOUP SPECIAL
This week's soup special is Chicken Orzo.
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH/PANINI$6.99
Customize your own Sandwich from a selection of Breads, Meats, Toppings, and Spreads. Served with a bag of chips and a pickle.
THE JHL CAFE
All orders placed for pick up at The JHL Cafe will be ready by the time indicated on your confirmation receipt.
DEEP RIVER CHIPS
TUNA WRAP
Solid White Tuna, Baby Greens, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion in a Whole Wheat Wrap.Served with a bag of chips and a pickle.
Location

7 Corporate Center Drive

Melville NY

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
