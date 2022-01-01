The JHL Cafe
Email unit292jhl@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
7 Corporate Center Drive
Popular Items
Location
7 Corporate Center Drive
Melville NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
NexDine
Email unit290b350@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
The Hidden Gem Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The RP Cafe
Email unit291rp@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Gregorys Coffee
Come in and enjoy!