Elk Grove Village restaurants you'll love
Elk Grove Village's top cuisines
Must-try Elk Grove Village restaurants
More about Mikerphone Brewing
Mikerphone Brewing
121 Garlisch Dr, Elk Grove Village
|Popular items
|Jumpman Jumpman Jumpman 4pk
|$17.99
Triple Dry-Hopped Triple IPA w/Riwaka, Vic Secret, and Mosaic Hops. Brewed with RAR Brewing | 9.0% ABV | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go
|That Wet Guitar 4pk
|$17.99
Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA with Wet Mosaic Hops | 8% abv | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go
|Riverlands Collab Mixed 2pk
|$19.99
Mixed 2pk of Riverlands Collaboration.
One 16oz Can of Street Light Shining - Imperial Stout with Strawberry, Vanilla, & Toasted Coconut
One 16oz Can of Wild Light Blinding - Imperial Stout with Peanut Butter,
More about Tata's Pierogi
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Tata's Pierogi
554 E Devon, Elk Grove Village
|Popular items
|Sweet Half Portion - 6 Pierogi
|$8.79
1 flavor of 6 Sweet Pierogi with a side whipped cream
|Hungarian Pancake
|$12.10
Hungarian pancake is an oversized potato pancake that is folded in half. Inside is our Beef Stew, Mayo, and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with some sour cream and comes with a cup of side salad and a pickle
|Golabki Plate
|$10.99
Golabki Plate comes with 1 flavor of 6 Pierogi (topped with Onions), 1 Potato Pancake, 1 Meat Golabek (topped with tomato sauce), cup of salad, and a pickle.
More about Cubano Bros
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cubano Bros
571 Landmeier Rd, Elk Grove Village
|Popular items
|El Cubano
|$10.99
ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on freshly pressed Cuban bread
|Pan Con Mantequilla
|$3.99
authentic baked in-house Cuban bread hot pressed with butter
|Media Noche Sandwich
|$10.99
ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on freshly pressed sweet egg bread
More about Real Time Sports Bar
Real Time Sports Bar
1120 W. Devon Avenue, Elk Grove Village
|Popular items
|Stuffed Burger
|$13.99
1/2 lb. grilled Angus beef burger filled with your choice of ingredients. Served with your choice of side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle by request.
|18" Family Thin
|$20.00
Your choice of ingredients
|Sudden Death Wings
SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY, YOUR CHOICE OF EXTRA MILD, MILD, HOT, FREAKIN' HOT (NO RETURNS), BBQ, ROASTED GARLIC PARMESAN, TERIYAKI, OR BBQ FREAKIN' HOT. TRY OUR AWARD WINNING MANGO SIRACHA SAUCE!
More about Joe Donut - Elk Grove
Joe Donut - Elk Grove
934 Illinois 83, Elk Grove Village
|Popular items
|Vanilla Old Fashioned
|$2.19
|Oreo
|$2.19
|Chocolate Red Velvet
|$2.19