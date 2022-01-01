Elk Grove Village restaurants you'll love

Elk Grove Village restaurants
Toast
  • Elk Grove Village

Elk Grove Village's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Latin American
Must-try Elk Grove Village restaurants

Mikerphone Brewing image

 

Mikerphone Brewing

121 Garlisch Dr, Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jumpman Jumpman Jumpman 4pk$17.99
Triple Dry-Hopped Triple IPA w/Riwaka, Vic Secret, and Mosaic Hops. Brewed with RAR Brewing | 9.0% ABV | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go
That Wet Guitar 4pk$17.99
Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA with Wet Mosaic Hops | 8% abv | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go
Riverlands Collab Mixed 2pk$19.99
Mixed 2pk of Riverlands Collaboration.
One 16oz Can of Street Light Shining - Imperial Stout with Strawberry, Vanilla, & Toasted Coconut
One 16oz Can of Wild Light Blinding - Imperial Stout with Peanut Butter,
More about Mikerphone Brewing
Tata's Pierogi image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Tata's Pierogi

554 E Devon, Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.7 (680 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Half Portion - 6 Pierogi$8.79
1 flavor of 6 Sweet Pierogi with a side whipped cream
Hungarian Pancake$12.10
Hungarian pancake is an oversized potato pancake that is folded in half. Inside is our Beef Stew, Mayo, and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with some sour cream and comes with a cup of side salad and a pickle
Golabki Plate$10.99
Golabki Plate comes with 1 flavor of 6 Pierogi (topped with Onions), 1 Potato Pancake, 1 Meat Golabek (topped with tomato sauce), cup of salad, and a pickle.
More about Tata's Pierogi
Cubano Bros image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cubano Bros

571 Landmeier Rd, Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.7 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Cubano$10.99
ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on freshly pressed Cuban bread
Pan Con Mantequilla$3.99
authentic baked in-house Cuban bread hot pressed with butter
Media Noche Sandwich$10.99
ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on freshly pressed sweet egg bread
More about Cubano Bros
Real Time Sports Bar image

 

Real Time Sports Bar

1120 W. Devon Avenue, Elk Grove Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Burger$13.99
1/2 lb. grilled Angus beef burger filled with your choice of ingredients. Served with your choice of side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle by request.
18" Family Thin$20.00
Your choice of ingredients
Sudden Death Wings
SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY, YOUR CHOICE OF EXTRA MILD, MILD, HOT, FREAKIN' HOT (NO RETURNS), BBQ, ROASTED GARLIC PARMESAN, TERIYAKI, OR BBQ FREAKIN' HOT. TRY OUR AWARD WINNING MANGO SIRACHA SAUCE!
More about Real Time Sports Bar
Banner pic

 

Joe Donut - Elk Grove

934 Illinois 83, Elk Grove Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vanilla Old Fashioned$2.19
Oreo$2.19
Chocolate Red Velvet$2.19
More about Joe Donut - Elk Grove
