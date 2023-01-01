Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Elk Grove Village

Elk Grove Village restaurants that serve burritos

Tapalpa Mexican Restaurant

770 S. Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village

Burrito$13.95
Choice of Chicken, Shredded or Ground Beef Made with Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese
Burrito Topped with Sauce and Cheese$13.95
Choice of Chicken, Shredded or Ground Beef Made with Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese
Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue

1120 W. Devon Avenue, Elk Grove Village

The Gigantic Burrito$13.00
A huge burrito stuffed with black beans, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese and refried beans. Garnished with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and lettuce. Your choice of chicken or ground beef. Add $4 for skirt steak or shrimp.
