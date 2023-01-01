Chicken salad in Elk Grove Village
More about Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue
Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue
1120 W. Devon Avenue, Elk Grove Village
|BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Mesclun greens tossed in a parmesan ranch dressing & garnished with southern fried BBQ chicken breast, sweet corn, green onion, cheddar cheese, black beans, cucumbers & tomatoes.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Pulled roasted chicken with mayonnaise, basil, celery & onion on nine-grain bread. Served with your choice of side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle by request.