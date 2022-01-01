Chicken sandwiches in Elk Grove Village
Elk Grove Village restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cubano Bros
571 Landmeier Rd, Elk Grove Village
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Cuban marinated grilled chicken breast with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, & topped off with mojo aiolo on freshly pressed Cuban bread
Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue
1120 W. Devon Avenue, Elk Grove Village
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.50
Seasoned chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with wasabi ranch sauce. Served with your choice of side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle by request.
|Chicken Capreses Sandwich
|$13.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with sliced Roma tomato, fresh Mozzarella cheese & finished with pesto mayonnaise. Served with your choice of side.
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Crispy chicken breast tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce & served with your choice of Blue cheese or ranch. Served with your choice of side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle by request.