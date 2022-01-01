Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Elk Grove Village

Go
Elk Grove Village restaurants
Toast

Elk Grove Village restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cubano Bros image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cubano Bros

571 Landmeier Rd, Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.7 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Cuban marinated grilled chicken breast with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, & topped off with mojo aiolo on freshly pressed Cuban bread
More about Cubano Bros
Item pic

 

Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue

1120 W. Devon Avenue, Elk Grove Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.50
Seasoned chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with wasabi ranch sauce. Served with your choice of side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle by request.
Chicken Capreses Sandwich$13.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with sliced Roma tomato, fresh Mozzarella cheese & finished with pesto mayonnaise. Served with your choice of side.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Crispy chicken breast tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce & served with your choice of Blue cheese or ranch. Served with your choice of side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle by request.
More about Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Elk Grove Village

Cake

Steak Sandwiches

Tiramisu

Cheesecake

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Elk Grove Village to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1406 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (284 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (891 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston