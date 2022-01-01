Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Elk Grove Village

Go
Elk Grove Village restaurants
Toast

Elk Grove Village restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Cubano Bros image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cubano Bros

571 Landmeier Rd, Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.7 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich (Palomilla)$11.99
grilled sirloin steak, caramelized onions, tomato, & mojo sauce on freshly pressed Cuban bread
More about Cubano Bros
Item pic

 

Real Time Sports Bar

1120 W. Devon Avenue, Elk Grove Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Skirt Steak Sandwich$15.99
Lightly Blackened Skirt Steak prepared on a ciabatta roll with carmelized onions, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, red pepper aioli, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, & pickle by request.
More about Real Time Sports Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Elk Grove Village

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Cheesecake

Cake

Map

More near Elk Grove Village to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1370 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (554 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (871 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston