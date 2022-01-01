Steak sandwiches in Elk Grove Village
Elk Grove Village restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Cubano Bros
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cubano Bros
571 Landmeier Rd, Elk Grove Village
|Steak Sandwich (Palomilla)
|$11.99
grilled sirloin steak, caramelized onions, tomato, & mojo sauce on freshly pressed Cuban bread
More about Real Time Sports Bar
Real Time Sports Bar
1120 W. Devon Avenue, Elk Grove Village
|Skirt Steak Sandwich
|$15.99
Lightly Blackened Skirt Steak prepared on a ciabatta roll with carmelized onions, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, red pepper aioli, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, & pickle by request.