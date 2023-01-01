Tacos in Elk Grove Village
Elk Grove Village restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tapalpa Mexican Restaurant
Tapalpa Mexican Restaurant
770 S. Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village
|Street Tacos
|$11.99
4 Corn or Flour Tortilla Topped with Cilantro, Onions and Beef/Chicken, Sub Steak or Shrimp $99 extra
More about Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue
Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue
1120 W. Devon Avenue, Elk Grove Village
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Medley of iceberg and spring mix. Served with tomatoes, black beans, corn, black olives, avocado, cheddar cheese and tossed in our homemade ranch dressing. Served in a tortilla bowl. Add ground beef, it's a must!
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos filled with fresh blackened fish & guacamole mayonnaise. Topped with our housemade coleslaw and served with Spanish Rice. Add a soup or house salad for a buck!