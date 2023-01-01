Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Elk Grove Village

Elk Grove Village restaurants
Elk Grove Village restaurants that serve tacos

Tapalpa Mexican Restaurant

770 S. Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Tacos$11.99
4 Corn or Flour Tortilla Topped with Cilantro, Onions and Beef/Chicken, Sub Steak or Shrimp $99 extra
More about Tapalpa Mexican Restaurant
Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue

1120 W. Devon Avenue, Elk Grove Village

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.00
Medley of iceberg and spring mix. Served with tomatoes, black beans, corn, black olives, avocado, cheddar cheese and tossed in our homemade ranch dressing. Served in a tortilla bowl. Add ground beef, it's a must!
Blackened Fish Tacos$14.00
3 tacos filled with fresh blackened fish & guacamole mayonnaise. Topped with our housemade coleslaw and served with Spanish Rice. Add a soup or house salad for a buck!
More about Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue

