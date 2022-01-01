Elk Grove restaurants you'll love

Elk Grove restaurants
Toast
  • Elk Grove

Elk Grove's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Must-try Elk Grove restaurants

07 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

07 Beach Hut Deli

7119 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.3 (2116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
Mango Crazy image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Mango Crazy

8519 Bond Rd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.4 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
24oz Aguas Frescas$3.50
Call our shop for daily flavors!
16oz Fruit Cup$6.99
Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.
16oz Mangonada$7.49
In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.
Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove image

 

Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove

7419 Laguna Boulevard #180, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wonton in Chili Oil (spicy)$10.50
Pork wontons topped with sesame. peanuts and green onions (12)
Xiao Long Bao (Pork Soup Dumplings)$12.95
Our signature item! Steamed soup-filled dumplings (8)
Garlic Noodles$10.50
Thick egg noodles topped with parmesan cheese
Paesanos image

PIZZA

Paesanos

8519 Bond Rd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.4 (4121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortellini$15.95
Sun dried tomatoes, pesto cream sauce, parmesan
Baked Pasta$16.95
Rigatoni, Bolognese, cream, parmesan
Alfredo$14.95
Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, nutmeg
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

7701 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 3.3 (685 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Chicken Strips$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Blackened Salmon Cobb$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
India Oven image

 

India Oven

7423 Laguna Blvd Ste 100, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GARLIC NAAN$3.95
India oven specialty. Indian style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.
CHEFS BREAD BASKET$9.95
Our chef's special basket - butter Naan, garlic naan, and onion naan.
BUTTER CHICKEN MAKHANI$16.00
India oven specialty. Butter chicken! The most popular Indian delicacy. Tandoori boneless chicken cooked in exotic spice...
Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant image

 

Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant

8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Orange Chicken$13.90
Lightly battered, deep fried, then tossed in our signature sweet, mild spiced, and tangy orange citrus glaze.
General Chicken$13.90
Lightly battered, deep fried, then wok-tossed in our signature sweet, spicy and tangy glaze.
Crab 'n Cream Cheese Wontons$7.90
Served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 6 pieces.
Oz Korean BBQ image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Oz Korean BBQ

2605 Riparian Dr, Elk Grove

Avg 4.3 (6442 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Oz Galbi Dinner$24.99
Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Jabchae
(The size given represents the size of the container and not the weight)
Oz Galbi Box$14.00
Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Nash & Proper-Elk Grove image

 

Nash & Proper-Elk Grove

9080 Laguna Main Suite 2, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese$4.00
four cheese blend. Available only at our K St. and Elk Grove locations.
THE SAMMICH$12.00
Crispy fried boneless thigh, slaw, fuego sauce, pickles, butter bun
Fuego Sauce$0.50
a spicy, tangy, mayo
West Coast Sourdough image

 

West Coast Sourdough

7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#16 Roast Beef
Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#1 Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#15 Cranberry Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey topped with our Cranberry Sauce, with your choice of produce, Dijon and Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
Maru Ramen Bar image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Maru Ramen Bar

8698 Elk Grove Blvd, Ste 2C, Elk Grove

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Noodle with Shrimp (6)$13.00
Salt & Pepper Wings (6pcs)$9.50
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake (300 ml)$15.00
The Pizza Peel image

 

The Pizza Peel

9183 Survey Rd #104, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$14.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Cheese Blend, Pepperoni
(please allow longer wait times for pizza)
Cheese It$12.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Cheese blend. That's it!
(please allow longer wait times for pizza)
Hail, Caesar!$12.00
Preserved Lemon Caesar, Croutons, Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Fried Capers&Cured Egg Yolk garnish.
West Coast Sourdough image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove

Avg 3 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Tomato Bisque
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
#5 Ham
Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Boba Tea House image

 

Boba Tea House

8139 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.5 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken$8.75
Our popcorn chicken are hand-cut fresh chicken breast marinated with special seasoning
Fried Calamari$10.00
Our premium grade calamari rings are hand-cut and marinated with special seasoning
Mozarella Sticks$6.00
West Coast Sourdough image

 

West Coast Sourdough

5030 Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#5 Ham
Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#11 Tuna Salad
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#10 Veggie
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Leatherby's Family Creamery image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Leatherby's Family Creamery

8238 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.7 (4668 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

NOODLES

Elk Grove

7405 Laguna Blvd #170, Elk Grove

Avg 4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Nuoc Beo
Pickled Onions$1.00
Hanoi Pho$15.00
Restaurant banner

 

Bull Wings Bar & Grill

9625 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side Ranch$0.50
Made In India image

SEAFOOD

Made In India

8649 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GULAB JAMUN (2PCS)$4.50
GARLIC NAAN$3.95
ALOO TIKKI CHAAT (POTATO AND GREEN PEA PATTY CHAAT$7.75
MacQue's Barbeque, Elk Grove image

 

MacQue's Barbeque, Elk Grove

8517 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Blvd

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Wedos Kitchen

9676 Railroad Street, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
