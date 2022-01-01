Elk Grove restaurants you'll love
Elk Grove's top cuisines
Must-try Elk Grove restaurants
SALADS • SANDWICHES
07 Beach Hut Deli
7119 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
|Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Mango Crazy
8519 Bond Rd, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|24oz Aguas Frescas
|$3.50
Call our shop for daily flavors!
|16oz Fruit Cup
|$6.99
Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.
|16oz Mangonada
|$7.49
In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.
Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove
7419 Laguna Boulevard #180, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Wonton in Chili Oil (spicy)
|$10.50
Pork wontons topped with sesame. peanuts and green onions (12)
|Xiao Long Bao (Pork Soup Dumplings)
|$12.95
Our signature item! Steamed soup-filled dumplings (8)
|Garlic Noodles
|$10.50
Thick egg noodles topped with parmesan cheese
PIZZA
Paesanos
8519 Bond Rd, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Tortellini
|$15.95
Sun dried tomatoes, pesto cream sauce, parmesan
|Baked Pasta
|$16.95
Rigatoni, Bolognese, cream, parmesan
|Alfredo
|$14.95
Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, nutmeg
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
7701 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
|Blackened Salmon Cobb
|$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
India Oven
7423 Laguna Blvd Ste 100, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|GARLIC NAAN
|$3.95
India oven specialty. Indian style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.
|CHEFS BREAD BASKET
|$9.95
Our chef's special basket - butter Naan, garlic naan, and onion naan.
|BUTTER CHICKEN MAKHANI
|$16.00
India oven specialty. Butter chicken! The most popular Indian delicacy. Tandoori boneless chicken cooked in exotic spice...
Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant
8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Orange Chicken
|$13.90
Lightly battered, deep fried, then tossed in our signature sweet, mild spiced, and tangy orange citrus glaze.
|General Chicken
|$13.90
Lightly battered, deep fried, then wok-tossed in our signature sweet, spicy and tangy glaze.
|Crab 'n Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.90
Served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 6 pieces.
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Oz Korean BBQ
2605 Riparian Dr, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Oz Galbi Dinner
|$24.99
Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
|Jabchae
(The size given represents the size of the container and not the weight)
|Oz Galbi Box
|$14.00
Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Nash & Proper-Elk Grove
9080 Laguna Main Suite 2, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Mac N' Cheese
|$4.00
four cheese blend. Available only at our K St. and Elk Grove locations.
|THE SAMMICH
|$12.00
Crispy fried boneless thigh, slaw, fuego sauce, pickles, butter bun
|Fuego Sauce
|$0.50
a spicy, tangy, mayo
West Coast Sourdough
7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove
|Popular items
|#16 Roast Beef
Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#1 Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#15 Cranberry Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey topped with our Cranberry Sauce, with your choice of produce, Dijon and Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
RAMEN • NOODLES
Maru Ramen Bar
8698 Elk Grove Blvd, Ste 2C, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Garlic Noodle with Shrimp (6)
|$13.00
|Salt & Pepper Wings (6pcs)
|$9.50
|Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake (300 ml)
|$15.00
The Pizza Peel
9183 Survey Rd #104, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$14.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Cheese Blend, Pepperoni
(please allow longer wait times for pizza)
|Cheese It
|$12.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Cheese blend. That's it!
(please allow longer wait times for pizza)
|Hail, Caesar!
|$12.00
Preserved Lemon Caesar, Croutons, Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Fried Capers&Cured Egg Yolk garnish.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
|Tomato Bisque
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
|#5 Ham
Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Boba Tea House
8139 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken
|$8.75
Our popcorn chicken are hand-cut fresh chicken breast marinated with special seasoning
|Fried Calamari
|$10.00
Our premium grade calamari rings are hand-cut and marinated with special seasoning
|Mozarella Sticks
|$6.00
West Coast Sourdough
5030 Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|#5 Ham
Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#11 Tuna Salad
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#10 Veggie
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Leatherby's Family Creamery
8238 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove
NOODLES
Elk Grove
7405 Laguna Blvd #170, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Side of Nuoc Beo
|Pickled Onions
|$1.00
|Hanoi Pho
|$15.00
Bull Wings Bar & Grill
9625 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Side Ranch
|$0.50
SEAFOOD
Made In India
8649 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|GULAB JAMUN (2PCS)
|$4.50
|GARLIC NAAN
|$3.95
|ALOO TIKKI CHAAT (POTATO AND GREEN PEA PATTY CHAAT
|$7.75
MacQue's Barbeque, Elk Grove
8517 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Blvd
