Elk Grove American restaurants you'll love

SALADS • SANDWICHES
07 Beach Hut Deli
7119 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
|Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
7701 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
|Blackened Salmon Cobb
|$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
Nash & Proper-Elk Grove
9080 Laguna Main Suite 2, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Proper Fries
|$12.00
Crispy fried chicken chunks, pickled slaw, ranch and fuego, dill pickles
|Crinkle Cut Fries
|$4.00
with our house made seasoning
|Mac N' Cheese
|$4.00
four cheese blend. Available only at our K St. and Elk Grove locations.