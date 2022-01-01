Elk Grove American restaurants you'll love

07 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

07 Beach Hut Deli

7119 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.3 (2116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
More about 07 Beach Hut Deli
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

7701 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 3.3 (685 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Chicken Strips$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Blackened Salmon Cobb$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Nash & Proper-Elk Grove image

 

Nash & Proper-Elk Grove

9080 Laguna Main Suite 2, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Proper Fries$12.00
Crispy fried chicken chunks, pickled slaw, ranch and fuego, dill pickles
Crinkle Cut Fries$4.00
with our house made seasoning
Mac N' Cheese$4.00
four cheese blend. Available only at our K St. and Elk Grove locations.
More about Nash & Proper-Elk Grove
Restaurant banner

 

Bull Wings Bar & Grill

9625 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side Ranch$0.50
More about Bull Wings Bar & Grill

