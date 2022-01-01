Elk Grove sandwich spots you'll love
More about 07 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
07 Beach Hut Deli
7119 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
|Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
More about Jacks Urban Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
7701 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
|Blackened Salmon Cobb
|$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
More about West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough
7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove
|Popular items
|#16 Roast Beef
Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#1 Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#15 Cranberry Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey topped with our Cranberry Sauce, with your choice of produce, Dijon and Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
|Tomato Bisque
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
|#5 Ham
Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*