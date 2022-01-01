Elk Grove sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Elk Grove

07 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

07 Beach Hut Deli

7119 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.3 (2116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
More about 07 Beach Hut Deli
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

7701 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 3.3 (685 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Chicken Strips$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Blackened Salmon Cobb$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
West Coast Sourdough image

 

West Coast Sourdough

7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#16 Roast Beef
Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#1 Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#15 Cranberry Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey topped with our Cranberry Sauce, with your choice of produce, Dijon and Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
More about West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove

Avg 3 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Tomato Bisque
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
#5 Ham
Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough
Leatherby's Family Creamery image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Leatherby's Family Creamery

8238 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.7 (4668 reviews)
Takeout
More about Leatherby's Family Creamery

