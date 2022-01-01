Asian chicken salad in Elk Grove
Elk Grove restaurants that serve asian chicken salad
More about West Coast Sourdough - Elk Grove Blvd (by Costco)
West Coast Sourdough - Elk Grove Blvd (by Costco)
7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove
|Asian Chicken Salad (Summer Special!)
|$0.00
A Seasonal Special! Chopped Romaine, Almonds, Mandarin Oranges, Carrots and Grilled Chicken topped with Crispy Wontons & a side of Toasted Sesame Dressing!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Laguna Springs
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Laguna Springs
9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove
More about West Coast Sourdough - Franklin & Laguna
West Coast Sourdough - Franklin & Laguna
5030 Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove
