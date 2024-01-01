Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Elk Grove

Go
Elk Grove restaurants
Toast

Elk Grove restaurants that serve beef salad

Consumer pic

 

Super Taco - Grant Line Rd

8990 Grant Line Road, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shredded Beef ST Salad$12.00
10” Fried flour tortilla shell with protein, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato slices, olives, parmesan.
More about Super Taco - Grant Line Rd
Consumer pic

 

Super Taco - Laguna Blvd.

4720 Laguna Boulevard #90, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ground Beef ST Salad$12.00
10” Fried flour tortilla shell with protein, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato slices, olives, parmesan.
Shredded Beef ST Salad$12.00
10” Fried flour tortilla shell with protein, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato slices, olives, parmesan.
More about Super Taco - Laguna Blvd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Elk Grove

French Toast

Green Beans

Teriyaki Chicken

Cheesecake

Fish Tacos

Calamari

Burritos

Pancakes

Map

More near Elk Grove to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (525 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston