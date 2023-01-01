Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Elk Grove

Elk Grove restaurants
Elk Grove restaurants that serve beef soup

Journey to the Dumpling

7419 Laguna Boulevard #180, Elk Grove

Beef Noodle Soup (spicy)$12.95
Braised beef and bok choy over housemade egg noodles *contains peanut butter
More about Journey to the Dumpling
Super Taco - Grant Line Rd

8990 Grant Line Road, Elk Grove

Beef Soup (Caldo de res)$15.00
Traditional beef stew served with fresh vegetables a side fresh Mexican rice, savory Chile-limon and diced jalapenos.
More about Super Taco - Grant Line Rd
Super Taco - Laguna Blvd.

4720 Laguna Boulevard #90, Elk Grove

Beef Soup (Caldo de res)$15.00
Traditional beef stew served with fresh vegetables a side fresh Mexican rice, savory Chile-limon and diced jalapenos.
More about Super Taco - Laguna Blvd.

