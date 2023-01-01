Beef soup in Elk Grove
Journey to the Dumpling
7419 Laguna Boulevard #180, Elk Grove
|Beef Noodle Soup (spicy)
|$12.95
Braised beef and bok choy over housemade egg noodles *contains peanut butter
Super Taco - Grant Line Rd
8990 Grant Line Road, Elk Grove
|Beef Soup (Caldo de res)
|$15.00
Traditional beef stew served with fresh vegetables a side fresh Mexican rice, savory Chile-limon and diced jalapenos.