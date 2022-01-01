Burritos in Elk Grove
Elk Grove restaurants that serve burritos
More about Super Taco - Laguna Blvd.
Super Taco - Laguna Blvd.
4720 Laguna Boulevard #90, Elk Grove
|Burrito Americano
|$9.00
10" flour tortilla, Protein, Cheese, Rice, Beans & Grilled tortilla. *Ground Beef: Cheddar Cheese
|#5 Enchilada and Burrito
|$15.00
Your choice of one of our savory enchiladas and delicious regular burrito served with a side of mexican rice, beans and a side salad
More about West Coast Taco Bar - Elk Grove - 8791 Elk Grove Blvd
West Coast Taco Bar - Elk Grove - 8791 Elk Grove Blvd
8791 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove
|Bitchin Cali Burrito
|$15.00
Carne asada and sauteed garlic shrimp with crisp fries, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce, wrapped in a large flour tortilla.