Ceviche in Elk Grove
Elk Grove restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Mango Crazy
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Mango Crazy
8519 Bond Rd, Elk Grove
|16oz Cup of Ceviche
|$8.99
Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.
More about The Pizza Peel
The Pizza Peel
9183 Survey Rd #104, Elk Grove
|Yellowfin Ceviche
|$12.00
Ginger Citrus Marinated Yellowfin Tuna, Kiwi, Pineapple, Pickled Onions, Fresno Peppers,Avocado&Cilantro
with White Corn Tortilla Chips&Fried Plantains
|Shrimp Ceviche!
|$12.00
Citrus Marinated Shrimp, Kiwi, Pineapple, Cilantro&Pickled Onions. Served With Fried Tortillas, Plantains&Taro Root.