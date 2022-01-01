Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Elk Grove

Elk Grove restaurants
Elk Grove restaurants that serve ceviche

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Mango Crazy

8519 Bond Rd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.4 (320 reviews)
Takeout
16oz Cup of Ceviche$8.99
Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.
More about Mango Crazy
The Pizza Peel

9183 Survey Rd #104, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellowfin Ceviche$12.00
Ginger Citrus Marinated Yellowfin Tuna, Kiwi, Pineapple, Pickled Onions, Fresno Peppers,Avocado&Cilantro
with White Corn Tortilla Chips&Fried Plantains
Shrimp Ceviche!$12.00
Citrus Marinated Shrimp, Kiwi, Pineapple, Cilantro&Pickled Onions. Served With Fried Tortillas, Plantains&Taro Root.
More about The Pizza Peel

